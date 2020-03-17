Lakers Video: Magic Johnson’s Message To NBA Fans Amid Coronavirus Stoppage

It is still difficult for some to wrap their heads around the coronavirus as the government and local institutions are actively looking for ways to slow down the spread.

Since Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, the NBA and the rest of the major American sports leagues have suspended or delayed their season. This has had a negative effect on countless people, most notably the arena workers on hourly wages who work the games.

While several players and teams have made generous donations to help support those in financial need, there is still much more work to be done to ensure that everyone gets through these unprecedented times.

Magic Johnson sent a video message to Los Angeles Lakers fans and the rest of the world, urging them to utilize safe practices to protect against the coronavirus, via Twitter:

“Let’s look out for each other.” A message from @MagicJohnson: pic.twitter.com/cjcb4CbbOG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 16, 2020

Johnson’s message came on the heels of Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti announcing that several different types of establishments would be closed for the foreseeable future:

These are the emergency steps we are taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 & protect people across LA, effective at midnight tonight. This isn’t easy & I don't make this decision lightly. We will do everything we can to help businesses & workers impacted during this time. pic.twitter.com/FAAOcRBDn7 — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 16, 2020

Coronavirus cases have been increasing daily across the United States and Los Angeles is just the latest city to take preventative measures amidst the crisis. Johnson’s message was a reminder that there are easy steps people can take to do their part and protect themselves and their loved ones from potentially contracting the virus.

As far as the Lakers are concerned, it seems as though the players are still intent on getting their work done at the team’s training facility to stay in shape in the event that the regular season will resume at some point. However, it remains to be seen what steps the NBA will take given the circumstances, so it is safe to assume that basketball will remain in limbo until the spread of the coronavirus has halted and everyone is deemed healthy and clear to play.