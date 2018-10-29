Lakers Video: Magic Johnson, Larry Bird Star In LA-Boston Rivalry Commercial For Dodgers-Red Sox World Series

When thinking of sports history in the cities of Los Angeles and Boston, the longstanding rivalry between the Lakers and Celtics immediately comes to mind. While it lacked the same track record and vitriol, this year’s World Series evoked some of that tradition.

The Dodgers and Red Sox met in the Fall Classic for only the second time. Furthermore, the first instance was back in 1916, when the Dodgers were still known as the Brooklyn Robins.

Nonetheless, the matchup resonated with those familiar with the storied Lakers-Celtics rivalry. Beyond their locale, the Dodgers and Lakers share multiple connections, with one being Magic Johnson.

He of course is the head of the Lakers’ front office and is also part of the Dodgers ownership group. Johnson’s principle rival, Larry Bird, doesn’t have quite the same connection to the Red Sox.

Nevertheless, the two basketball legends were tapped for an ad that drummed up the LA-Boston rivalry before Game 5 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium, via Cut4

Johnson’s Dodgers unfortunately had to settle for a second consecutive loss in the World Series. In clinching a ninth championship and fourth in the past 15 seasons, the Red Sox finished the year with 119 wins, good for second-most by a champion in MLB history.

Now Johnson can shift his entire focus back to the Lakers, who just had a modest two-game winning streak snapped and are still working to develop chemistry.

