Lakers Video: Lonzo Ball Works On Three-Point Shot At Practice Facility



Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball was among the several players on hand at the practice facility Wednesday, and his work included shooting 3-pointers. Video of that portion of Ball’s workout was captured by Ball’s manager Darren Moore and shared on his Instagram story.

It’s an encouraging development for Ball, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in the middle of July. That came after he received a platelet-rich plasma injection in the knee that caused him trouble throughout the season.

Heading into the summer the Lakers front office made it clear they had high expectations for Ball to build on what was an inconsistent rookie campaign. Aside from injuries, Ball showed flashes of promise but endured stretches where Ball was too passive on offense.

A pass-first point guard in his own right, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson instructed his understudy to simply improve on presenting the threat of scoring.

Meanwhile, the Lakers signed Rajon Rondo in large part to serve as a veteran presence and mentor for Ball. Both Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka pointed to the void in that type of leadership this past season as an area that was a point of emphasis.

Ball and the young Lakers will also have the chance to learn from LeBron James. The signing of James is particularly noteworthy for Ball, as he grew up idolizing and attempting to pattern certain aspects of his game after the 14-time All-Star.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.