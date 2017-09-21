Lakers Video: Lonzo Ball Reveals Redesigned ZO2 Prime Remix



For Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, the only thing getting as much attention as his play on the court is the shoes that he chooses to wear.

When it was revealed that Lonzo would have his own signature shoe under the Big Baller Brand it came as a shock that he wouldn’t sign a contract with the likes of Nike or Adidas. Lonzo’s father, LaVar Ball, clearly has a plan for his sons and Lonzo and his brothers are committed to doing things their own way.

Lonzo’s shoes again became a focus during the Las Vegas Summer League. On the way to winning MVP, Lonzo wore his signature shoes only twice, choosing to wear shoes from Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour as well while claiming that Big Baller Brand allows him to wear whatever shoes he feels like.

Now with training camp just days away and the start of his rookie season around the corner, Ball has revealed, via Slam’s YouTube Page, that they have redesigned the ZO2 Primes, and introduced the ZO2 Prime Remix.

In the video, Ball claims that they are the lightest shoes ever made. He has apparently been testing out and modifying the new sneakers over the past couple of months to get them perfect.

The redesign apparently doesn’t mean that shipping has been pushed back as anyone who ordered the original shoe will still receive their ZO2 Prime Remix by the November shipping date if they want. Fans also have the option of getting a full refund if they don’t want the modified version.

Additionally, four new colorways are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. With the Lakers’ first preseason game taking place in just over a week, everyone should expect Lonzo to be sporting his newest shoes as Big Baller Brand will once again be center stage.