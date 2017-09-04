Lakers Video: Lonzo Ball Raps At Younger Brother LaMelo’s 16th Birthday Party

Lonzo Ball was rapping during his brother LaMelo's 16th birthday party. (via @kp2global) A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on Sep 3, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

If there is one major interest for Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball outside of basketball, it is hip-hop. Ball enjoys rapping in his spare time and even rapped in the background of the commercial for his younger brother LaMelo Ball’s shoe release.

Lonzo’s feelings on certain figures in hip-hop has gotten him in trouble. Particularly, his thoughts on legendary New York emcee Nas has led to many people criticizing him, and there was even the threat of a curse being put on him.

Regardless, that hasn’t stopped Lonzo from continuing to rap and LaMelo’s 16th birthday party provided another platform for Ball to perform. House of Highlights Instagram provided video of Lonzo rapping the Big Baller Brand theme song at his youngest brother’s birthday.

Lonzo’s rap skills are on full display, but he also seems far more concerned with pumping up his younger brother and celebrating with him. While the Ball family may get criticized for different things, all of the brothers obviously care and support each other in everything that they do.

With Lakers training camp set to begin in a couple of weeks, Lonzo won’t have quite as much free time in his schedule, but he will surely continue to find some time to spit some bars when he can. And if LaMelo needs him, th eoldest Ball brother will undoubtedly be there.