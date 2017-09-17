Lakers Video: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Join Fight Against Child Hunger

The Los Angeles Lakers franchise as a whole has done a tremendous job helping out in the Los Angeles community over the years and that was evident this past week.

Lakers players Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope joined the No Kid Hungry cause which helps fight against child hunger.

It appears the trio of young Lakers had a chance to bond while fighting the cause this past week.

They filmed the following video, urging people to get involved with the cause as 13 million children in the United States go without food on a daily basis, via the Lakers Community Relations official Twitter account:

1 in 6 kids in America struggles with hunger. Join @ZO2_ @B_Ingram13 & @CaldwellPope in the fight against child hunger #NoKidHungry pic.twitter.com/QxmHD0mAfH — Lakers Community (@LakersCommunity) September 14, 2017

It is nice to see Ball, Ingram and Caldwell-Pope getting involved in the Los Angeles community as Ball and Ingram, in particular, could be the faces of the Lakers for the next decade.

After a bit of a rough rookie season, Ingram’s development looks to have made big strides this summer as he not only matured physically, but also mentally as well as the 20-year-old has reportedly been much more vocal in practices. Ball recently commented on Ingram’s leadership ability saying he appreciates how hard he has worked and how vocal he has been.

With guys like Ingram and Ball developing into stars and the addition of Caldwell-Pope, a free agent that the Lakers did not think they would’ve had a chance at signing, the Lakers seem to be headed in the right direction after a rough four-year rebuilding period.