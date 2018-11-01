Lakers Video: Lonzo Ball, Svi Mykhailiuk & Ivica Zubac Dress Up To Surprise Trick-Or-Treaters For Halloween

For as much as the Los Angeles Lakers have accomplished on the court in their storied history, the franchise has been equally focused on providing for those in need. Owner Jeanie Buss regularly stresses and embraces the team having a social responsibility to the community.

They regularly host events in partnership with local groups and for Halloween, the Lakers, with an assist from Lonzo Ball, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Ivica Zubac, sprung into action to surprise a group of kids. The trick-or-treaters were invited to the UCLA Health Training Center, where candy and gifts awaited them.

To get in the spirit of Halloween, Ball dressed up as Batman, Mykhailiuk was a clown, and Zubac a zombie. Ball not only dressed the part, but he had a strong impression of the voice Christian Bale used to play Batman.

Ball razzed Brandon Ingram along the way, threw down a slam dunk, then revealed himself to the group of kids.

Trick-or-treating is a lot more fun with Batman by your side. @ZO2_, @ivicazubac, & @Sviat_10 get in the Halloween spirit! pic.twitter.com/eVDVNGKRSG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 31, 2018

In addition to spending an afternoon at the Lakers’ facility, they were provided with tickets to Wednesday’s game.