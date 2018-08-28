Lakers Video: LeBron James Talks Mental Drive To Continue Reaching NBA Finals In HBO’s ‘The Shop’ Teaser Trailer

While LeBron James signing a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers was a landmark development itself, it’s also served as a springboard of sorts for his off-the-court ventures.

Already expanding in that field to provide for the community and prove he is ‘more than an athlete,’ James had his talk show, “The Shop,” picked up by HBO. The barbershop-setting show initially premiered on James’ Uninterrupted network in 2016.

The show features Maverick Carter, one of James’ business partners, as an executive producer. The first episode is due to air Tuesday night on HBO at 8 p.m. PT.

In the premiere, James is asked about the relentless drive to continue reaching the NBA Finals despite his overall years in the league and having done so in each of the past eight seasons.

The series will see James joined by several athletes and entertainers, where they will discuss an array of topics both related to their respective professions and social issues.

James might have his toughest challenge yet as he looks to reach the NBA Finals for a ninth consecutive season. Not only has he joined the competitive Western Conference, but the Lakers don’t presently have a clear-cut star to serve as James’ right-hand man.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.