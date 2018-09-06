Lakers Video: LeBron James Stars In NBA 2K19 ‘Come For The Crown’ Trailer



While fans still must wait a few weeks for media day and training camp to begin, this weekend will offer a chance to quench some of the thirst. NBA 2K19 releases Friday in the 20th anniversary edition, which Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the cover athlete for.

The standard version of 2K19, which has Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo on the cover, hits shelves on Tuesday. James was a natural selection to grace the special release considering his sustained prominence and standing in the NBA.

That the game’s creators only used a headshot of the three-time champion didn’t lend to any sort of headache or late scrambling when James signed with the Lakers in free agency. Last summer’s stunning trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics required a new cover to be designed.

Furthermore, James was given the autonomy to design the cover himself. LakersNation.com learned the phrases and descriptors that accompany his photograph were all included at James’ direction.

As the cover athlete, he has been prominently featured on several NBA 2K19 marketing fronts and ventures. Among them was sitting down for an interview with artist Travis Scott, who curated the game’s entire soundtrack.

Now, James is the star in the latest NBA 2K19 trailer title, “Come for the Crown.” The video shows James in a Lakers uniform, which explains the teaser looks he provided on social media.

In terms of gameplay, James has the highest overall rating in NBA 2K19 at 98. He was satifised with it, but Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma weren’t quite as sold on their respective ratings.

