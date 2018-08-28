Lakers Video: LeBron James Thrills Fans On Nike’s ‘#MoreThanAnAthlete’ World Tour



While LeBron James is renowned as being one of the greatest players of all-time, he’s worked to expand his scope and impact to matters off the court. With that has come the spawn of the hashtag, ‘#MoreThanAnAthlete.’

In addition to James using it on social media and marketing campaigns through his Uninterrupted network, it is also the name of a world tour he’s embarked on. The first stop for James, Nike and the Uninterrupted contingent was Shanghai, China.

Fans in James’ Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers jerseys chased after his van through the streets and packed a theater where he sat down for a question and answer session.

From there it was off to a gym so James could offer commentary on pickup basketball games. He also participated in an impromptu slam dunk contest, much to the delight of the crowd.

On day two of the tour, James checked out the Nike Lab X158 Art Exhibition featuring his collaboration with John Elliott. They recently released a line of clothing and the highly-coveted LeBron James x John Elliott ICON QS sneaker.

The shoe, plus additional items from their collaboration and others James products, were on display at the art exhibit.

He also spent time at the Rise Of Student Athletes Youth Basketball Clinic speaking to young players about discipline before showing them how it’s done on the hardwood.

This marked James’ first appearance abroad since announcing earlier this summer that he was signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

