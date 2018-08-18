Lakers Video: LeBron James Gives Inspirational Speech To Young Athletes At Nike’s Just Do It Headquarters

With the 2018-19 NBA season approaching, LeBron James has more frequently been making public appearances since signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

After attending the Las Vegas Summer League to support Josh Hart, James made his first public statement at his I PROMISE School opening in his hometown.

Since then, James has been seen in the team’s new uniforms to promote NBA 2K19 as the cover athlete and recently, he visited the Nike Just Do It headquarters in Los Angeles.

In an effort to motivate young athletes of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Academy, James delivered an inspirational message to them, via UNINTERRUPTED:

“If you want to be great and be the best you can be, then just do it. Soak up as much knowledge as possible. We’re all here for you. We want to see you reach your potential." – @kingjames at @NikeLA Just Do It HQ to motivate and train the young athletes of EYBL Academy. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/ZK2VvNgJIG — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) August 16, 2018

Throughout his career, James has served as a role model for young athletes and this is just the latest example. When on hand to watch his son, Bronny and his AAU team play, James spoke to the group about the importance of being willing to accept a role.

As the 33-year-old has been extremely generous to his hometown, he now has an opportunity to do the same in the Los Angeles community. While James is looking to win a championship with the Lakers on the court, there is no denying his impact off of it.

And in addition to providing mentorship for young athletes, James will look to do the same for the young Lakers.

