Lakers Video: LeBron James Teams Up With HBO To Executive Produce Muhammad Ali Documentary, ‘What’s My Name’

LeBron James has only lived in Los Angeles full-time for a few months, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming a media mogul before his tenure with the Lakers has even begun.

In this time, he and his business partner Maverick Carter have already produced or announced several TV Shows, documentaries and movies. First was James’ TV show on HBO entitled “The Shop,” which premiered in August.

Then, James and Carter announced an HBO documentary called “Student Athlete.” Following that was a CBS game show, again produced by James and Carter, that is yet to have a release date.

Now, we are seeing yet another piece of entertainment co-produced by the James-Carter tandem. This time, it is an HBO documentary following the life and greatness of perhaps the greatest athlete ever, the late Muhammad Ali.

This documentary will be in two parts and will premier in 2019 and is entitled “What’s My Name,” via Twitter:

It was also recently announced that James and Cater will team up with “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler to bring the highly anticipated “Space Jam 2” to the big screen.

Now, of all of James’ TV shows and documentaries and game shows, the Muhammad Ali documentary has the potential to be his most important. Ali was not only the greatest boxer ever and one of the all time greatest athletes, but he also was one of the first athletes to become a key part of the social issues happening around him.

Ali was highly controversial at the time, but is now highly respected for the way he combated racism during the peak of his fame.

As the NBA season nears, James of course will be ready to take the court, but this summer has shown itself to be an extremely busy one for one of the game’s greatest players and one of sport’s most influential athletes.