Lakers Video: LeBron James Puts On Dunk Show Before Bronny’s Game In Las Vegas

While LeBron James has maintained a low profile in terms of discussing his decision to sign a four-year, $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s established quite the presence in Las Vegas over recent weeks.

James’ first public appearance after signing his deal was to watch the Lakers at a Las Vegas Summer League game. During the visit he briefly spoke with new teammates Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram, and had a reunion with former head coach Tyronn Lue.

James then turned up in Las Vegas on Thursday night to watch Dwyane Wade’s son, Zaire, play in an AAU basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School.

On Saturday, the 14-time All-Star was in the gym for his son’s, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.’s youth basketball game.

Beyond his simple presence exciting the crowd, James joined Bronny’s team in the layup line for what turned into an impromptu dunk show.

Who’s the big kid with the hat?? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DhMfSf8qEF — Jim Ice (@Jim_ICE) July 28, 2018

While James has become a fixture of sorts in Las Vegas, he’s due to return to his roots for the opening of a school his foundation funded in Akron, Ohio, on Monday. It’s possible that’s when he might make his first public remarks since joining the Lakers.

If not then, James may not be formally heard from until the Lakers open training camp later this summer. Although he hasn’t addressed the media, James did meet with head coach Luke Walton to discuss an array of topics.

