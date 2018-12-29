Lakers Video: LeBron James Arrives At Staples Center Drinking Glass Of Wine

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant might have inherited the nickname ‘Vino’ in the latter stages of his career, but it is the franchise’s new superstar LeBron James who is a true wine aficionado.

It is well-known that James enjoys red wine during his off time and he has plenty of that as he is dealing with an injury. James’ suffered a strained groin in the Lakers’ Christmas Day victory over the Golden State Warriors and is expected to miss a few games.

He did not travel with the team to Sacramento, but with the Lakers back in Los Angeles for Friday night’s game against the Clippers, James not only was in the building, he arrived in style.

James came strolling into Staples Center looking stylish as always, but also had a glass of wine in hand, which NBATV captured:

LeBron rolled up to tonight's game with a glass of wine in hand. 🍷 pic.twitter.com/h0lpD3DFp7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 29, 2018

LeBron obviously loves his wine, but this is something that has never been seen since the league has been showing players arriving into the arena. Obviously James has a driver so he isn’t drinking and driving, but it was still surprising to see, yet completely like James to do.

Unfortunately for James, he had to witness the Lakers’ second straight loss without him in the lineup. Though the Lakers looked good for much of the first three three quarters, a 22-0 Clippers run between the end of the third and beginning of the fourth period, ultimately did the team in.

The Lakers have shown that they aren’t completely lost without James, hanging in with a couple of tough teams, but ultimately falling short in the end. It is unknown when James will return, but with the team also down veterans such as Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee, the pressure on him to come back will continue to grow as the team struggles.

