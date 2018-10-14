Lakers Video: LeBron James Joins Drake On Stage During Concert At Staples Center

The Los Angeles Lakers rested several of their regulars in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Golden State Warriors, including LeBron James who appeared in four of the team’s six exhibition contests.

Now the Lakers begin preparations for tip off of the 2018-19 NBA season, which they’ll begin on Thursday with a road matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers will then face the Houston Rockets on Saturday in their first home game of the season.

With a couple open dates on their calendar, Staples Center has welcomed Drake and Migos for several shows of their “Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour.” Drake shares a close relationship with James, one in which they discussed on the latest episode of “The Shop” on HBO.

So it was no surprise that James was among the celebrities on hand for Saturday’s concert in his home arena, and Drake used the opportunity to bring him on stage, which Staples Center shared on Twitter:

The Lakers return to practice this week after a couple days off for rest. James never played more than 18 minutes in a single preseason game, and he didn’t appear in the second half of any contest.

That of course will change dramatically come the regular season, though head coach Luke Walton intends to keep an open line of communication with the 16-year veteran to determine when the Lakers may need to scale his minutes back or provide a game off for rest.

