Lakers Video: LeBron James’ Documentary ‘Student Athlete’ To Premier On HBO In October

Upon making a conscious effort to do so, LeBron James has not been one to shy away from talking about important social issues. And ever since signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, James has further taken advantage of the platform that Hollywood allows him to have.

To start, James, alongside business partner Maverick Carter, has already produced and released the first episode of an HBO show called “The Shop,” where James and other high-profile athletes and celebrities tackle a wide array of topics about the world today.

Now, James and Carter have teamed up with HBO again to premier a documentary called “Student Athlete” that discusses the plight of student athletes that go unpaid despite being a large part of a billion dollar industry. This is a widely talked about issue in sports today, and James is proving yet again that he is not afraid of these huge topics.

The documentary is scheduled to premier on Oct. 2 on HBO. The preliminary trailer can be seen below, via HBO’s Twitter account:

James and Carter have had this project ready to go for quite some time, and HBO, now seemingly in a partnership with the pairing, will be able to give James the platform he’s long been asking for.

With this and James’ “The Shop” show, he continues to break ground as an athlete who uses his platform in highly important ways, all while playing at a high level on the court.

Now, in James’ 16th season, there seems to be little reason to think that his dominance won’t continue. And although he will now face the tall task of getting to the NBA Finals in the Western Conference, he feels that the team he’s equipped is good enough to do so.

It will be interesting to see how James balances his on court duties with his off court production endeavors and successes.

