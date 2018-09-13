Lakers Video: LeBron James, Channing Tatum Complete Dares On ‘The Ellen Show’ To Raise Money For I Promise School



Since signing the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, LeBron James has also made headlines for many things within the entertainment world. However, his most significant accomplishment was the opening of the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.

The school serves as a place for underprivileged third- and fourth-graders to receive an education that potentially lasts all the way through college. Eventually, grades one through eight will all be represented, with every student receiving college tuition as a bonus for successfully graduating.

James appeared as a guest on “The Ellen Show” to promote and raise money for his new school. He was joined by actor Channing Tatum, and the two were put to the test by host Ellen DeGeneres.

Basically, James and Tatum would each raise $10,000 for the school with every dare completed. Dares were submitted to and taken from Walmart’s Facebook page. They ranged from James taking a shot of tequila without using his hands all to Tatum crawling across the floor.

The rather strange experience was, of course, all for a good cause, as James and Tatum were able to raise $100,000 for the LeBron James Foundation and I Promise school. James and Tatum combined to earn $50,000 which was then matched Walmart.

James is making the most out of his first summer in Los Angeles, and with only a couple weeks left until training camp begins, is doing everything he can now before he gets back to work on the court.

One of James’ trademarks is his off the court activism, and the I Promise School is just another example of his devotion to being bigger than basketball.

