Lakers Video: LeBron James Makes Running 3-Pointer Over Kyle Kuzma At Buzzer

Prior to the Los Angeles Lakers reaching training camp and beginning the preseason, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo were among those leading open runs at the team’s UCLA Health Training Center.

They quickly became the stuff of legend, with tales of James exerting his dominance on the court, Rondo demonstrating his strong leadership skills and Kuzma growing into more of an offensive force while improving defensively all taking turns in the spotlight.

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka raved about the competitiveness and learning process that came with the games.

Having already endured James drilling one 3-pointer over him to win a game, Kuzma was again on the receiving end of a difficult basket.

As shared by James on Instagram, a screen forced Kuzma to switch onto the 14-time All-Star who then proceeded to make a running 3-pointer from well behind the line:

The shot was reminiscent of the one James made against the Golden State Warriors to beat the buzzer in the second quarter. Though, in that case he had time to set up and shoot a more traditional 3-pointer.

After spending much of this week practicing and holding scrimmages, James and the Lakers are on the verge of tipping off the season when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

