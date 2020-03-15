Lakers Video: LeBron James, Bronny James, And Bryce James Work Out At UCLA Health Training Center

After Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus on March 11, the 2019-20 NBA season has been suspended since now.

With the NBA working with health officials, the Los Angeles Lakers and all 30 teams were recently informed about the new rules during this pandemic.

One of the new rules involves only one-on-one workouts with a coach.

With the suspension lasting at least 30 days, LeBron James, Bronny James, and Bryce James worked out together at the UCLA Health Training Center:

The NBA and the CIF State Basketball Championship games are canceled but that's not stopping the James family from getting some shots up at the Lakers facility. (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/okTJk7QfFf — ESPN (@espn) March 14, 2020

Prior to the stoppage, James led the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference (49-14) and helped establish them as 2020 NBA Finals favorites.

As for James’ oldest son, he was preparing for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Basketball championship game in his freshman year.

With James getting to spend more time with his family, the hope is there is a solution to the coronavirus outbreak in the near future. As experts are recommending washing hands frequently and social distancing, owners reportedly want to finish the season out even if it extends into August.