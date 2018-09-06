Lakers Video: LeBron James, Ben Simmons Team Up In Pickup Game

Heading into free agency, LeBron James considered the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Houston Rockets.

As the Rockets are a championship contender, the 76ers and Lakers both have talented young cores. With the 76ers ahead in the rebuilding process of the Lakers, some thought they were a realistic destination with James and Ben Simmons sharing the same agent in Rich Paul at Klutch Sports.

Ultimately, James signed a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers because he liked the challenge of ending the five-year drought and helping the storied franchise return to championship contention.

As the 2018-19 NBA season approaches, James and Simmons teamed up in a pickup game, according to Sports Illustrated:

While James and Simmons playing together provides a what-if situation, the former will have an opportunity to play with Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Kyle Kuzma, and Lonzo Ball.

In their short time in Los Angeles, all four players have shown their potential. With the stakes at an all-time high, they will look to take the next step in the development.

