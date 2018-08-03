Lakers Video: LeBron James Shares Advice About Accepting Role With Son’s AAU Basketball Team Prior To USBA National Championship

To say it’s been an active 2018 NBA offseason for new Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James would be quite the understatement. It of course kicked off with his signing a four-year contract with the team, then expanded to off-court matters.

Along with writing the next chapter of his illustrious career, James recently opened the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, which provides students with free uniforms, meals and college tuition, among other necessities.

James has also been a mainstay at his son, LeBron James Jr.’s, AAU basketball games, and can often be spotted on the sidelines cheering on and coaching up Bronny’s North Coast Blue Chips.

After a successful tournament run, the North Coast Blue Chips advanced to the USBA National Championship game, which took place on July 21, for an intriguing matchup against Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul’s Team, CP3.

Prior to tipoff, James shared some valuable advice to his son and accompanying teammates about the need to accept a role when being part of a team, via Bleacher Report:

“If you don’t want a role, play tennis or play golf.” LeBron speaking facts to his son's team 💯 (via @drichtv) pic.twitter.com/3tGK0UDSZT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 2, 2018

A 15-year NBA veteran, James knows how vital it is for an entire basketball team to click on all cylinders, and the value each player brings regardless of their respective role. It’s an approach he’s taken whether with the Cleveland Cavaliers or Miami Heat, and will presumably bring to the Lakers.

The motivational words evidently paid off, as LeBron Jr. and the North Coast Blue Chips pulled out a slim four-point victory in overtime to claim the National Championship.

