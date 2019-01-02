Lakers Video: Lance Stephenson Dresses In Disguise, Shows Off Dance Moves By Teaching Zumba Class



Obviously the biggest signing made by the Los Angeles Lakers this summer was LeBron James. But when it comes to the most popular, one could argue Lance Stephenson is right behind James in terms of newcomers.

Stephenson’s non-stop energy and unpredictable style have quickly made him a favorite amongst both his teammates and fans in Los Angeles. He was bestowed the nickname ‘Make-em-Dance-Lance’ by LeBron because of that flashy New York style in which he seemingly has defenders on skates nearly every possession.

Now he has taken that moniker to a new level as he recently surprised a Zumba class and showed off his dance moves as Sir Lance-a-Lot through a venture with Slam Magazine.

Stephenson really does have some great moves and after some initial fear when he was introduced as a surprise teacher, the class really got into it. After starting with some salsa dancing, Stephenson incorporated his basketball handles into the dancing with in-and-out crossover, hesitation, and step back dance moves.

As amazing as Lance’s dance moves are, it may pale in comparison to the jheri curl he rocked during the video. Stephenson put on the wig, making him look the part of a 1980s workout video leader and some of the participants spoke on how his workout plan did wonders for their lives.

Things like this are why Stephenson is so popular amongst everyone. Only he could turn a nickname into an amazing video such as this. Make-em-Dance Lance will live on forever thanks to his moves on and off the court.

