Lakers Video: Lamar Odom Returns To The Court

Los Angeles Lakers fans fondly remember Lamar Odom, the versatile forward who had a large role in the team’s back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. Since those days, however, his personal and professional life went on a slide downward.

After being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, Odom struggled to find his footing in the league while struggles in his personal life mounted. He ultimately landed in a coma in 2015 and suffered several strokes after drug abuse.

Now, at 38-years-old, Odom is preparing to make his incredible return to the basketball court. The Crossover shared a video on Twitter of Odom firing up his trademark left-handed jumpers:

Lamar Odom still got it 👀 pic.twitter.com/L9aUxusQyq — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) August 9, 2018

Odom has revealed that he plans to continue his playing career in China, where the sport of basketball has exploded in popularity. It truly is an incredible return considering Odom’s situation just three years ago.

While Odom may no longer be playing in the NBA, Lakers fans will certainly celebrate his return. In many ways, Odom was ahead of his time with his jack-of-all-trades playing style. In the modern NBA his services would be in high demand as teams place plenty of value on playmakers who can line up in the big positions, a la Draymond Green and Ben Simmons.

In fact, Odom’s ability to grab-and-go after a defensive rebound would have fit perfectly in Luke Walton’s offense, who encourages the team to get out and run whenever possible. Unfortunately, we will never know what Odom could have been in today’s NBA, but he still had an impressive career and will always be fondly remembered in Los Angeles.

Lakers Nation wishes him the best as he returns to competition in China.

