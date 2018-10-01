Lakers Video: L.A. Gets Warmed Up Ahead Of Preseason Opener Vs. Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers were all business heading into their preseason opener on Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets. The night marked the debut of LeBron James, as well as other offseason signings such as Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson, and Michael Beasley.

Additionally, fans got to see the progression made by some returning players as well such as Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart. Everyone was hard at work before the game, getting shots up and working on moves to use when on the court and it was captured wonderfully by our Darrell Ann in this video that should get any Lakers fan hyped up.

Some thunderous dunks by McGee and Beasley in the layup line stand out and McGee threw down more than a few during the actual game, leading the Lakers in scoring with 17 points. There’s also some excellent shooting on display by the likes of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Svi Mykhailiuk, and most notably, Lonzo Ball.

Even though Ball sat out the preseason opener, he got some work in beforehand, showing off the slightly altered form in knocking down some shots. He also worked with assistant coach Miles Simon on some drives and floaters, something fans have been dying to see.

Kuzma and Ingram both show off some moves that fans got to see once the game started as they look to take big steps forward this year.

Nonetheless, take some time to enjoy this exciting video that is sure to get you pumped up.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.