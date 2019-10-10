Lakers Video: Kyrie Irving Working Out With Kobe Bryant At Mamba Sports Academy

Kyrie Irving followed the trend of notable pairings throughout the NBA by forming one of his own alongside Kevin Durant after signing with the Brooklyn Nets.

Although most of the attention has been centered on the All-Star duos currently with the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the Nets have emerged as a potential powerhouse in the Eastern Conference moving forward. With Durant still nursing a torn Achilles, the onus will undoubtedly fall on Irving to serve as the ringleader for now.

The 27-year-old is no stranger to being tasked with leading a team with championship aspirations. Regardless, he made sure to enlist the help of a familiar face in Kobe Bryant to assist with his preparation.

Irving was able to put in some work under the Bryant’s tutelage at the Mamba Sports Academy recently, via Twitter:

Kyrie Irving got in the lab with @kobebryant at the Mamba Pro Invitational #mambaproinvitational pic.twitter.com/PjnaaH4eqF — Mamba Sports Academy (@MambaSportsHQ) October 7, 2019

In late August, we hosted the Mamba Pro Invitational. MPI was a multi-day performance and basketball camp. It was led by the OG, Kobe Bryant, the best coaches and trainers, and featured some of the best hoopers in the NBA. Stay locked for more. #mambaproinvitational — Mamba Sports Academy (@MambaSportsHQ) October 7, 2019

It hardly comes as any surprise to see the two working out together. The Lakers legend had taken Irving under his wing while he was still in the league and his former protege has been a strong proponent of keeping the ‘Mamba Mentality’ going following his retirement. Therefore, it is only natural to see them keep their relationship going.

Although Irving is not a Laker, Bryant has never been one to refuse any players looking to take their game to the next level. His influence has been well-documented by household names such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George and it appears his efforts at the academy have reportedly been kicked up a notch this offseason.

Despite being well into his retirement, it is clear that Bryant has still made his presence felt in the NBA by offering his insight as one of the greatest players of all time to the next generation of All-Star players. It is safe to say that Irving’s approach will continue to pay huge dividends like it already has throughout his career.