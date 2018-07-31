Lakers Video: Kyle Kuzma Loses Game Of Knockout At Seth Curry’s Camp



The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of what’s arguably the most important offseason in recent memory. The young core helped make the Lakers an attractive destination once again, leading to the signing of LeBron James.

Among those instrumental to the Lakers making strides on the court was Kyle Kuzma, which came as a surprise. Selected 27th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, Kuzma wasn’t projected to have anywhere near the rookie campaign he did.

But after shining at Las Vegas Summer League and in the preseason, Kuzma played his way to a selection on the All-Rookie First Team. Rather than rest on his laurels, the 23-year-old has worked tirelessly this summer to continue improving.

However, that didn’t save Kuzma from suffering a loss to a young child at Seth Curry’s camp. Kuzma and Steph Curry made surprise appearances and were looped into participating in a game of knockout.

While Kuzma was defeated early on, the Curry brothers dueled in the final round. While Seth proved a formidable challenger, it was Steph, considered one of the all-time shooters, who won.

