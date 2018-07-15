Lakers Video: Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart Prank Fans At Sneaker Shop

Over the last few years the Los Angeles Lakers have focused on rebuilding their once-great franchise around a core of young players. Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram have brought a youthful energy to the team.

It’s something that too often had been missing during the early stages of the rebuild that overlapped with the conclusion of Kobe Bryant’s storied career. The young Lakers have taken to roasting each other over social media, sometimes taking things too far.

But in general they are doing what people in their early 20’s tend to do — having fun.

With that goal in mind, Kuzma and Hart were recruited by Bleacher Report to play a prank on unsuspecting victims at a sneaker shop in Las Vegas.

We let @kylekuzma and @joshhart take over a Vegas sneaker shop to prank customers 😂 B/R is hitting Vegas Summer League this weekend with the rest of the NBA. Pull up! pic.twitter.com/XJkogwngIn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 5, 2018

Acting as puppet masters, Hart and Kuzma were able to get Shakir Standley and Adam Lefkoe into a number of hilarious situations. They were able to think on their feet and come up with some truly funny moments.

Of course, while Kuzma and Hart enjoy a good joke, they are all business when they step onto the court. With new teammate LeBron James pushing the team to be a contender now, the young guys will have to show that they can handle the pressure.

Hart has already put his best foot forward, helping lead the Lakers into their quarterfinals matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

