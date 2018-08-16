Lakers Video: Kyle Kuzma Makes Game-Winning 3-Pointer After Hosting Basketball Camp

While Kyle Kuzma has spent plenty of time at the Los Angeles Lakers UCLA Health Training Center, he’s taken a few days to return to his hometown of Flint, Mich.

It’s there that the young forward is hosting the Kyle Kuzma Basketball Camp for boys and girls, ages seven to 11, and 12 to 16, with registration to participate coming at no cost.

Along with providing a skills clinic for free, Kuzma presented the children with backpacks that were stuffed with Lakers memorabilia, various assorted items and school supplies.

On Thursday, the second of the three-day camp, Kuzma posted on social media that counselors would be participating in an open run basketball game. Kuzma said he was going to participate and doled out an invitation for others to join him.

So it was fitting that the young Lakers forward wound up draining a game-winning three-pointer from well behind the arc, which Eric Woodyard of the Desert News captured:

Kyle Kuzma with the game-winning 3-pointer at the open run after his basketball camp in Flint, Michigan. #Kuzmania pic.twitter.com/1Mgxuw9zxb — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 16, 2018

Kuzma is looking to build off a season that saw him earn a selection to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. His debut campaign was filled with numerous highlights, including breaking D’Angelo Russell’s Lakers record for most 3-pointers made by a rookie in a single season.

He also became the franchise’s first rookie since Jerry West in 1960-61 to score at least 25 points in three consecutive games. Additionally, Kuzma tied two of Magic Johnson’s franchise rookie records and finished fifth on the team’s all-time rookie scoring list.

With LeBron James now leading the Lakers, Kuzma is confident he and the young core are prepared to build on a 35-win season. Even if they face plenty of skeptics due to their inexperience and playing in a loaded Western Conference.