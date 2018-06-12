Lakers Video: Kyle Kuzma Holds Children’s Basketball Camp During NBA Community Tour In Beijing



Now in his first NBA offseason, Los Angeles Lakers rookie forward Kyle Kuzma has a lot of expectations on him. Kuzma will have to put in the work to improve his game this summer, but he will also have plenty of obligations taking his time as well.

Kuzma recently had a major commitment as he traveled to Beijing, China, and held a basketball camp for kids. He put them through different dribbling drills and workouts to help them improve their game.

Coincidentally, those are also things Kuzma himself is looking to improve this summer. The versatile forward answered questions about what he’s working on this offseason, and ball-handling was the first thing he mentioned.

Kuzma also spoke about getting stronger overall and said he has been focusing on lifting weights. Naturally, Kuzma was asked about the infamous J.R. Smith play at the end of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and the series in general.

He also Kuzma also addressed possibility of the Lakers drafting LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lakers starting point guard Lonzo Ball. The rise of Kuzma over this past year has been truly amazing to watch.

It was around this time a year ago that he really burst onto the scene with an outstanding performance at the 2017 NBA Draft Combine. From there, the Lakers made Kuzma the 27th overall pick in the draft.

He won Summer League Championship Game MVP, became arguably the most popular player on the Lakers roster, and was recently named to the All-Rookie First Team.

Kuzma’s star is growing and this summer will be crucial in that growth continuing.

