Lakers Video: Kobe Bryant Works Out With WNBA Great Candace Parker

The WNBA is the most popular it’s ever been, with current and former NBA players doing everything they can to help bridge the gap between the two leagues, as well as the level of play being at its highest. Perhaps one of the league’s best players is Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker.

Parker was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft and has been a staple of the league ever since. She, like former Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, is one of her franchise’s greatest players.

However, much like most athletes would say, there’s always improvements to be made. Parker knows that even though she’s cemented herself as one of the WNBA’s all time greats, there’s still work to be done. That of course is similar to the mindset Bryant had during his playing career.

Now, as the WNBA season came to a close and the Sparks were knocked out in the second round of the playoffs, Parker looked to Bryant to help put in that extra work needed to take the Sparks back to the championship, via Instagram:

Bryant, who has said time and time again that he wants no formal role within basketball, has still helped many players with their game. Parker is just another player on the list of Bryant mentees, including Jayson Tatum and Kyle Kuzma.

Parker is already one of the greatest her league has ever seen, and implementing some Mamba Mentality will only vault her game to a level possibly never before seen in the WNBA.

