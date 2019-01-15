Lakers Video: Kobe Bryant Attends Oregon-USC Women’s Basketball Game, Makes Surprise Visit To Locker Room And Signs Paul George’s Signature Shoe

While Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is content in retirement and steadfast in his refusal to join the franchise in any official capacity, he’s maintained a certain level of closeness to the team and sport.

Once having balked at the idea he would one day coach, citing his lack of patience, Bryant now guides a team his daughter plays for. He’s conveyed how their competitiveness mirrors the dedication Bryant played with during his 20 seasons with the Lakers.

Over the weekend Bryant took his daughter and a couple teammates to the Galen Center to watch the No. 5 Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans. Oregon enjoyed a successful visit to Los Angeles, routing the Trojans by 40 points as Bryant sat courtside.

Following the win, Bryant and his daughter made a surprise visit to the Ducks locker room. The women’s team presented him with a player exclusive Oregon colorway of his Nike Kobe A.D. signature shoe. Bryant posed for photos and signed autographs, which comically included signging two pairs of Paul George’s Nike PG 2.5 that players wore.

Beyond George idolizing Bryant during his time growing up in Southern California, the Oklahoma City Thunder forward has drawn from his signature shoes when creating products for the PG line.

