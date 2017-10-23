Lakers Video: Kobe Bryant Reveals Advice He Gave To Tottenham Hotspur F.C. During Visit To Wembley Stadium

It appears Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is enjoying retirement, as he has been seen all around the world at various sports events in recent months.

Bryant openly admitted that he doesn’t miss playing in the NBA in a recent visit with French Football Club Paris Saint-Germain.

He visited another soccer team, Tottenham Hotspur F.C. of England’s Premier League this past weekend as he took in a game at the famous Wembley Stadium.

After the game, Bryant had a chance to speak with the team, and he revealed the advice he gave to them, via Tottenham’s official Twitter account:

Bryant is one of the hardest workers and best leaders in NBA history, winning five NBA Championships in his 20 years with the Lakers, so if Tottenham is serious about becoming a perennial powerhouse in the EPL than Bryant is a good person to take advice from.

Growing up in Italy, Bryant has had a love for soccer since he was a child, so it is nice to see him being able to enjoy retirement, visiting some of the most famous teams and stadiums in the world.

Perhaps the Lakers could use some advice from Bryant on how to get back to a championship caliber team, as they have gotten off to a 1-2 start to the season. Bryant may have a chance to speak to the young Lakers on Dec. 18, when a jersey retirement is set to be held for Bryant when the Lakers host the Golden State Warriors.