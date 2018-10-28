Lakers Video: Kobe Bryant Reads Off Dodgers Lineup At Game 4 Of World Series

Saturday night was a busy one for Los Angeles sports fans. The Lakers were in San Antonio to play the Spurs, but more eyes were probably on Dodger Stadium as the Dodgers hosted the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the World Series.

Want to get your content COMPLETELY AD FREE? Follow us on Apple News!

With the Dodgers trailing 2-1 in the series, the game marked the biggest of the year for the them, so they brought out the big guns. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was on hand to read off the Dodgers lineup and say, “It’s time for Dodger baseball” in front of a sold-out crowd at Dodger Stadium.

The link between the two franchises is strong, as Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson is also a part-owner of the Dodgers. Star shortstop Manny Machado has said that he wears the No. 8 jersey because he was a Bryant fan growing up, and the Dodgers hold a ‘Lakers Night’ celebration every year.

Bryant was recently courtside for the Lakers’ primetime game last week against the Denver Nuggets. LeBron James noted how special it was for him to be there, and Lakers head coach Luke Walton believing Bryant’s presence always energizes the team as well as the fans.

The Dodgers were undoubtedly hoping for the same effect in this must-win game. Unfortunately for L.A. sports fans this wasn’t a great night as the Lakers fell to the Spurs while the Dodgers dropped Game 4 to the Red Sox.

For all your Dodgers coverage, make sure you are following our sister site at DodgerBlue.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.