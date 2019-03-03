Lakers Video: Kobe Bryant Congratulates David Beckham On LA Galaxy Statue

Prior to the 2019 MLS season opener against the Chicago Fire, the LA Galaxy honored David Beckham with a statue outside of Dignity Health Sports Park.

When Beckham joined the Galaxy in 2007, he was one of the first major signings in the MLS and completely changed soccer in the United States.

During his five-year stint in Los Angeles, Beckham recorded 18 goals and 40 assists in 98 appearances while helping the Galaxy win the MLS Cup in 2011 and 2012.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who grew up in Italy and is an AC Milan fan, congratulated Beckham on his new statue and the impact he has had on the sport, which the Galaxy shared on Twitter:

"The impact that he's had on the sport in America can't be overstated." — @kobebryant#BeckhamStatue pic.twitter.com/Z31sNzwU2v — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 2, 2019

Since Beckham’s arrival more than a decade ago, the Designated Player rule has attracted more international superstars such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He signed with the Galaxy during the 2018 season and scored the game-winning goal against the Fire after Beckham’s statue unveiling.

Regardless of the sport, Los Angeles fans respect and honor athletes like Bryant and Beckham who brought championships to the city. As Bryant has both of his jerseys retired, it will not be too long before his statue is unveiled outside of Star Plaza at Staples Center.

