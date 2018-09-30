Lakers Video: Kobe Bryant Reaffirms Retirement, Reveals Prized Possessions & Plays Basketball Connect 4 On ‘The Ellen Show’



One way or another, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has remained in the spotlight during his two years since retiring. There was speculation of Bryant returning to the hardwood — both with the Lakers since LeBron James signed, and in Ice Cube’s BIG3 League.

Bryant has maintained he’s comfortably retired and has zero interest in picking up a basketball in any sort of official capacity. How content he is being away from the game is further seen in Bryant not so much as having a desire to hold a position within the Lakers front office.

He reaffirmed that stance during an appearance on “The Ellen Show.” Bryant said he learned of the speculation that he might come out of retirement while relaxing comfortably, not training, in Mexico.

The vacation was one his wife, Vanessa, surprised him with. Bryant joked he was “pleasantly kidnapped” for his 40th birthday.

The interview with Ellen also included Bryant naming some of his most prized possessions, none of which are related to his career with the Lakers. They instead are a reflection of the affinity Bryant has for “Harry Potter,” “Game of Thrones” and directing.

Because of that, Ellen presented the five-time champion with a custom wizard’s robe that can be placed alongside some of his other memorabilia.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.