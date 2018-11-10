Lakers Video: Kobe Bryant Admits To ‘Lunacy’ On Jimmy Kimmel Live

There is no denying Kobe Bryant had a maniacal approach to his 20-year NBA career. Many credit that killer instinct, or “Mamba Mentality,” when discussing Bryant’s five championships and undying love of the game.

But now, in his post-playing career, it seems little has changed, as Bryant continues to show that same drive in whatever endeavor he pursues. Bryant authored and released a novel entitled “Mamba Mentality: How I Play,” which takes the reader through his career and how he managed to stay so motivated for 20 seasons.

Due to this novel, Bryant appeared as a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” where the two discussed a number of topics pertaining to the book. One specific subject they touched on was the “lunacy” of Bryant, and how it fueled certain aspects of his career, via Twitter:

In his retirement, it seems as though we learn new things about Bryant each and every day. Through conversations with dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen or talking with the Dodgers before a World Series game, Bryant seems to have the goal of accomplishing more in his retirement than he did in his career.

Bryant has also been involved in several other projects. His ESPN+ show, “Detail,” is still running strong and has recently added an NFL section with Peyton Manning. He’s also started a podcast about kids who play sports and grow up together called “The Punies.”

Bryant certainly has proven that he will not slow down, and that’s something that helped Bryant reach such immense levels of success during his playing career.

Bryant is still adamant about not wanting a leadership role within the Los Angeles Lakers organization, but his importance to this franchise could never be understated.