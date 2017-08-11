Lakers Video: Kenan Thompson Impersonates LaVar Ball On Saturday Night Live

Prior to the NBA Draft, debates raged about talented UCLA guard Lonzo Ball and whether his father, LaVar, would create problems for the team that selected him. He appeared destined to end up with the Los Angeles Lakers, and on draft night, that dream became a reality.

Lonzo wasted little time in proving himself, winning the MVP award at the Las Vegas Summer League while the team brought home the championship.

For his part, LaVar has insisted that his outspoken personality and salesmanship would not be a problem. He can often come off as cartoonish, making outlandish claims and spouting the kind of rhetoric that thrives in the WWE.

Still, his personality has unquestionably helped bring attention to his family shoe and clothing company, Big Baller Brand, and turned himself and his children into celebrities. Now, LaVar has reached a whole new level of fame, as Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live debuted his hilarious parody of the Ball family patriarch (h/t Uproxx):

In the sketch, Thompson says “I’m like Earl Woods, Joe Jackson, and Dena Lohan rolled into one”, referencing other parents of famous stars. Thompson even pokes fun at the Big Baller Brand and Lonzo’s ZO2 sneakers, which are being sold at the high price of $495. LaVar is such an over-the-top individual already that creating a parody of him had to be difficult, but Thompson pulls it off brilliantly.

For the Lakers, the belief is that LaVar’s antics won’t become a distraction for the team, and to his credit, LaVar has kept a somewhat lower profile since Lonzo was officially drafted.

The bottom line is that, despite the attention that LaVar draws, Lonzo is the one out on the court and playing in a Lakers uniform. If he lives up to his potential, his performance under the bright lights of Staples Center will speak louder than his dad ever can.