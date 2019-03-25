Lakers Video: Justin Jimenez Wins $45,000 By Making Park MGM Big Shot Jackpot

Although the Los Angeles Lakers have endured another disappointing season that extended their playoff drought to six consecutive years, fans have found plenty of success when it comes to shooting the Big Shot Jackpot at Staples Center.

Justin Jimenez was the latest success story, as he won $45,000 by sinking a half-court shot between the third and fourth quarters of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Jimenez is the 11th all-time winner (including Vlade Divac) of the MGM Big Shot Jackpot, which began during the 2006-07 season.

With the exception of Divac, who shot and donated his winnings to charity, the participants have been chosen at random.

Jimenez is the fourth MGM Big Shot Jackpot winner of the season, and first since Logan Thomas of Parker City, IN., won $25,000 on March 1.

Thomas’ shot capped off consecutive winner, as Dean Tran won $100,000 the game prior.

On the court, the Lakers managed to snap a season-high tying five-game losing streak by defeating the Kings. Although the Lakers hurt their NBA Draft Lottery odds, the result helped uplift the team in what’s been a difficult stretch.