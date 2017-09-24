Lakers Video: Julius Randle Shows Off Improved Three-Point Shooting Ability

Power forward Julius Randle is heading into a contract season with the Los Angeles Lakers, so he had a little extra motivation this offseason to improve his game.

One of the biggest improvements he made was completely transforming his body to get in better shape so he can get up and down the court better this season.

Another aspect of his game that he worked on extensively this summer is his three-point shooting ability, as defenders were often able to sag off him the last couple years because he did not have a consistent jump shot.

That may not be the case anymore though as Randle’s three-point ability looks to be much improved in this video taken by NBA trainer and shooting coach Andrew Olson:

The Lakers traded for center Brook Lopez, one of the best three-point shooting big men in the league, this summer, so him spacing the floor should allow Randle to operate where he does best, the paint. But if he proves he can knock down shots from outside he will be a matchup nightmare as defenders won’t be able to sag off him anymore.

Randle’s future with the Lakers is currently uncertain as they hope to bring in two max caliber free agents next summer, which may not leave room to re-sign him. Regardless though Randle recent said that he is pleased with the direction that the franchise is headed in and he could be in for a big year after his offseason improvements.