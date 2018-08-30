Lakers Video: Josh Hart Throws Paul George’s Nike PG 1 In Trash Can

Upon trading Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers were in position to sign two max-level free agents this summer. It was widely speculated Paul George and LeBron James were at the top of their wish list.

George had long been projected as someone who would sign with the Lakers in 2018 free agency. After all, he is a Southern California native and someone who never hid his affinity for Kobe Bryant and playing at Staples Center.

However, George stunned the Lakers by immediately deciding to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder when free agency began July 1. Not only did he spurn the franchise, George didn’t so much as meet with the Lakers.

The Lakers quickly recovered by signing James and filling out their roster with the additions of several veterans. Together with a young core, some are expecting them to make some noise in a competitive Western Conference.

However the Lakers ultimately fare on the court will be decided in the year ahead, but Josh Hart apparently won’t be doing so in any of George’s signature shoes. Hart shared a video of himself throwing pairs of shoes, including the Nike PG 1, in the trash can:

Hart later explained on Twitter his actions were light-hearted and that he gave the shoes to a Lakers assistant:

It’s all love they are both my guys lol I just don’t hoop in my competitors kicks #KobeGang — Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 30, 2018

Also I found out one of or assistants wore my size and went and gave them to him so they weren’t wasted — Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 30, 2018

Considering the caption he included with the video, it was reasonable to assume Hart did this as a social media gag. Players often donate or give away game-worn shoes once they no longer intend to wear them.

It isn’t as though Hart didn’t compete against George last season while wearing his signature shoe and only now needed to find new footwear. Hart, like Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, spent the majority of last season wearing various models from Kobe Bryant’s signature line with Nike.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.