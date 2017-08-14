Lakers Video: Josh Hart Interrupts Lonzo Ball Interview To Ask BBB Questions

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball is one of the most popular players to step foot in the NBA in years. Ball is constantly getting media attention for a number of different things, but one of the most consistent has been his Big Baller Brand sneakers.

Instead of signing with a major shoe company like Nike or Adidas, Lonzo has his own signature shoe, the ZO2s, under the Big Baller Brand. The $495 price tag got tons of attention as did Ball’s decision to wear other shoes in different games during his Summer League run.

Ball recently took part in the Panini America rookie photo shoot and while speaking to USA Today Sports, had his interview interrupted by fellow rookie Josh Hart who had a few questions for his teammate:

Josh Hart interrupts a Lonzo Ball interview to get some quick facts on the BBB's. pic.twitter.com/MdMOilwyOr — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 14, 2017

It’s definitely good to see the rookie teammates bonding and having fun already. The two are developing a chemistry that will hopefully translate over to the court.

Ball saying that he will have multiple colorways of his sneakers will be something to keep an eye on. If specific pairs become extremely popular it could potentially increase sales for his shoes overall as they will be in high demand.

Of course the best thing Ball could do to increase shoe sales is to dominate once the games start. Being on the big stage with the Lakers gives Ball a real opportunity to shine on the big stage.

Hart will be battling for minutes himself off the Lakers bench, competing with the likes of Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Ennis. With his interest in Lonzo’s sneakers, perhaps his teammate could even get him a few pairs of his own before the season starts.