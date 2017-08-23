Lakers Video: Jordan Clarkson Plays One-On-One Against Jayson Tatum, Kelly Oubre Jr.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson will look to take the next step in his development this upcoming season as he is set to enter his fourth season as a pro.

One area of his game that Clarkson has worked extremely hard on is his ball handling as, even though he is not a true point guard, he often finds himself handling those duties, especially since he started coming off the bench and leading the second unit this past season.

Clarkson recently got a chance to show off those handles, as he played some one-on-one against Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum and Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Washington Wizards in a training session with Pure Sweat’s Drew Hanlen.

Clarkson used his patented hesitation dribble to get by both Tatum and Oubre to finish at the rim with ease, via Pure Sweat Basketball:

The hesitation dribble is not a new move for Clarkson, but it has something he has worked hard to perfect in recent years and has become his go-to move to get to the basket.

While Clarkson got the better of both Tatum and Oubre on offense, they were also able to score with ease when Clarkson was defending them, so Clarkson still has some things to improve on before the upcoming season starts.

Working with a well-regarded trainer like Hanlen will only help Clarkson though, as Hanlen trains some of the NBA’s biggest stars like Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins, Zach LaVine, Dwight Howard and countless others.

Expectations will be high for Clarkson going into his fourth season as president of basketball operations Magic Johnson recently challenged him to win the Sixth Man of the Year award.