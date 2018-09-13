Lakers Video: JaVale McGee Shows Off Three-Point Shot, Ability To Put Ball On The Floor

With media day and training camp around the corner, the Los Angeles Lakers will soon begin to officially work toward forming chemistry with a a roster that added several new players in free agency.

In the meantime, the Lakers have often come together at the team’s UCLA Health Training Center for informal workouts and pickup basketball games. Some, like LeBron James, have also been involved in games at the UCLA campus, and in New York City.

The latest to the hit the court in the Big Apple was JaVale McGee. His pickup game featured other NBA players, with McGee often matched up against Enes Kanter.

In a highlights video he shared on Twitter, McGee both took Kanter off the dribble for finishes at the basket and showed off encouraging marksmanship from behind the arc:

McGee has made just one of 15 career three-point attempts, with his lone time connecting coming during 2012-13 season while he was with the Denver Nuggets. McGee went a combined 0-for-9 from deep during his two seasons playing with the sharpshooting Golden State Warriors.

While McGee is unlikely to develop into a potent shooter for the Lakers, his ability to possibly keep the defense honest and help space the floor for James could be of further value.

