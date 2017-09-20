Lakers Video: Derek Fisher Combines Basketball With Salsa Skills On Dancing With The Stars

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Derek Fisher is currently competing on Season 25 of ABC’s hit show Dancing With The Stars, which premiered this week.

In addition to Fisher other notable cast members this season include former NFL Pro Bowler Terrell Owens, WWE Diva Nikki Bella, Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen, musician Debbie Gibson and actor Frankie Muniz.

The former five-time NBA Champion with the Lakers first dance with partner Sharna Burgess was a salsa dance, as Fisher began the dance in his element, dribbling a basketball, before joining Sharna for the salsa.

Fisher posted a video of the dance, which received a score of 18 out of a possible 30 to his personal Twitter account:

ICYMI, our @DancingABC salsa from last night, for your viewing pleasure. Let @SharnaBurgess and I know what you think! #TeamHoopsAndHeels 🏀👠 pic.twitter.com/OoMPsXW0F8 — Derek Fisher (@derekfisher) September 19, 2017

Fisher and Sharna advanced to Week 2 of the show, so be sure to tune in to ABC on Monday night’s and program the phone number (800) 868-3403 in your phone for future voting.

Despite competing on Dancing With The Stars, Fisher will still occasionally appear as an in-studio analyst this season during Lakers game on Spectrum SportsNet.