Lakers Video: Cody Bellinger, Joe Kelly Pay Tribute To LeBron James, Taco Tuesday

After recently completing a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers boarded their flight to San Francisco wearing themed costumes — a longstanding baseball tradition that has typically applied to only rookies.

However, the Dodgers encourage all of their players to participate in the fun event, and it led to many creative outfits. Cody Bellinger was one of the standouts, showing his support for the Los Angeles Lakers by wearing a LeBron James jersey.

Bellinger completed his look with a pair of James’ signature Nike shoes. Partnered with Bellinger was Joe Kelly, a lifelong Lakers fan who dressed as a taco with ‘Tuesday’ written across the shell.

The reference was to James’ weekly social media posts celebrating ‘Taco Tuesday.’ The costumes were well-received on social media and even by James himself, who gave props to Bellinger and Kelly while speaking to reporters at Lakers Media Day.

Since signing with the Lakers during 2018 NBA free agency, James has occasionally been spotted wearing Dodgers gear. He rocked a Jackie Robinson shirt while sitting courtside at the team’s Las Vegas Summer League game this summer.

James additionally congratulated the Dodgers upon advancing to their second consecutive World Series last year. His jersey was also gifted to a handful of players by Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

The two teams have collaborated on many occasions in the past, including most recently in August for the annual Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers offer a special promotion for the game which includes a ticket and an exclusive pullover jersey.

Anthony Davis was on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, caught by longtime Lakers fan and Dodgers closer, Kenley Jansen. Other players to throw out the first pitch at a game in previous years include Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Luke Walton, and Nick Young.

Jansen, who frequently attends Lakers games at Staples Center during the MLB offseason, supported his favorite team by rocking a pair of customized Lakers-themed cleats for MLB Players Weekend.

They were molded after the famed Air Jordan 13 and featured a design that included the team’s retired jersey numbers and championship trophies on the heels.

For all your Dodgers coverage, make sure you are following our sister site DodgerBlue.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.