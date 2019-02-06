Lakers Video: Brandon Ingram, JaVale McGee Receiving Opposite Taunts From Pacers Fans About Trade Rumors

The the front office has been involved in Anthony Davis trade talks for the better part of the past week, the Los Angeles Lakers have endured back-to-back blowout losses. The latest of which came to the Indiana Pacers, dropping the Lakers to 1-2 on their road trip.

L.A. reportedly made their entire young core — Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Ivica Zubac — available in Davis proposals. One offer had all five plus draft picks headed to the New Orleans Pelicans for Davis and Solomon Hill.

Although the Lakers are said to have stepped away from talks with the Pelicans because of their exorbitant demands, the team took the court Tuesday night as if they were impacted by the trade rumors.

Keenly aware of the speculation, Pacers fans greeted Ingram with a taunt about LeBron James looking to trade him as he shot free throws, via SportsCenter:

"LeBron's gonna trade you!" Pacers fans have ZERO chill right now 😬 pic.twitter.com/0qRhOg28vc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 6, 2019

While Ingram was jeered with a message that he wasn’t wanted by a teammate, JaVale McGee received the opposite, via ESPN:

Pacers fans yelled "LeBron's gonna trade you" at Brandon Ingram. They switched it up for JaVale McGee 😮 pic.twitter.com/V921E10ksS — ESPN (@espn) February 6, 2019

The 42-point defeat marked the worst for any James-led team in which he played. James had a team-high 18 points but also finished with six turnovers, the most among all players.

Ingram finished with 12 points and six rebounds, and got some satisfaction in making the free throw as Pacers fans attempted to rattle him.

