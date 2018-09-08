Lakers Video: Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma And Lance Stephenson Among Those To Play Pickup Game At UCLA Health Training Center

While the Los Angeles Lakers don’t open training camp for a couple weeks, several of their players have spent the offseason working out at the team’s UCLA Health Training Center.

Although it was occurring prior to NBA free agency beginning, one notable instance was when LeBron James headlined a workout that included Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, among others.

Hart and Kuzma have been regulars at the Lakers practice facility, while Ingram has been on hand and also worked out in North Carolina, among other locations.

Ingram was back in Los Angeles on Friday, joining Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and others, in a workout and pickup game, which the Lakers shared a glimpse of on Twitter:

Summer Fridays pic.twitter.com/lLPeOtXy0Y — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 7, 2018

The Lakers roster comes with plenty of intrigue as head coach Luke Walton will look to blend the new veterans with the young core. The team purposely assembled a roster around James that is capable of defending and assisting with playmaking.

Although the strategy and approach is unconventional when compared to other teams that have been assembled around James, the three-time champion gave it his stamp of approval. James has not only said he’s excited by the young Lakers, but the new veterans that have joined him in Los Angeles as well.

