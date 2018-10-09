Lakers Video: Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma Complete Extra Shooting After Practice



While the bulk of expectations and pressure lies with LeBron James, how much success the Los Angeles Lakers enjoy this season will heavily rely upon the development of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and the young core.

Ingram has developed an early chemistry with James thus far, while Kuzma is finding his way as the likely sixth man and leader of the Lakers’ bench unit. With just two preseason games remaining on their schedule, the Lakers continue to emphasize defense in practice.

It’s a similar approach head coach Luke Walton held in first two seasons at the helm, and the approach is one he believes in. While the Lakers have expanded on offensive sets in some part, Walton said he anticipates that end of the floor being a work in progress.

Throughout training camp several players have stuck around after practice for individual workouts and additional shooting. Ingram and Kuzma recently did as much, focusing on 3-pointers and free throws.

Ingram has yet to connect on any of his five attempts from deep. The Lakers’ shooting, or perceived void of it, figures to be a significant talking point throughout the season. Kuzma is 6-for-17 through four preseason games.

