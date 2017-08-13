Lakers Video: Ice Cube Still Wants Kobe Bryant To Participate In BIG3

The BIG3 league debuted this season, displaying the talent of former NBA players. Creator Ice Cube has done a magnificent job recruiting and advertising the league, securing stars like Allen Iverson and Chauncey Billups to participate.

In front of packed audiences, these former NBA players have a chance to once again compete at a high level with a prize at stake.

While names like Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett have been mentioned, one name stands apart from the rest. Being a Los Angeles Lakers fan, Ice Cube remains determined to attract Lakers legend Kobe Bryant to the league, via TMZ:

“I hope so, one day. I hope his competitive juices get the itch in him and he wants to come in the league and score 50 and win the game.

Ice Cube went on to say that although it isn’t a certainty, he is still working towards expanding the league. With stars such as Rashard Lewis, Jason Williams and Mike Bibby, the BIG3 has already gotten off to a successful start.

Along with their aggressive marketing, the BIG3 league has expanded their outreach to children, offering younger kids free access into the facilities when accompanying their family. However, no attraction would stand out more so than Bryant himself, a basketball legend that has impacted countless kids that have grown up loving the sport of basketball.

The BIG3 League comes to Los Angeles and the Staples Center on Sunday, and in addition to the games, Ice Cube and LaVar Ball will be competing in a 4-point challenge, which should bring an extra sense of excitement to the event.