Lakers Video: Andrew Bynum Working On Transition Game, 3-Point Shot As Comeback Bid Begins

While NBA free agency can still take twists and turns after the flurry of activity in July, that former Los Angeles Lakers big man Andrew Bynum would enter the fray weeks before teams open training camps is not something anyone could have predicted.

Last appearing in the NBA during the 2013-14 season, the former No. 10 overall pick is working toward completing a comeback. Coinciding with news of Bynum looking to return to the league was he’s in the process of scheduling workouts with teams.

The NBA Bynum left behind a handful of years ago is drastically different than the one he’s hopeful to be part of now. Gone are the days where traditional, back-to-the basket centers are needed to control games.

Seemingly aware of that, Bynum is working on areas of his game that would help him assimilate in today’s NBA. That includes shooting from behind the three-point line, which trainer Chris Johnson shared clips of:

Yes Andrew Bynum can play in this New era of the NBA … he can shoot the ball! He's knocking down the 3 consistently. Also Look at his shooting mechanics they are solid

Bynum did flash good agility during his time with the Lakers but was also limited by knee trouble over stretches of multiple seasons. Although he fancied himself as a capable three-point shooter, it wasn’t a skill often seen from him.